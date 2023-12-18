There is one game featuring a MAC team on Monday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Northern Illinois Huskies 6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.