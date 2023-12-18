Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 18
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Marion County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant High School at Cardington-Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Cardington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
