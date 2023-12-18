Monday's game features the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) clashing at Value City Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for UCLA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

The Buckeyes won their most recent outing 73-49 against Grand Valley State on Friday.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' best victory of the season came against the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 36), according to our computer rankings. The Buckeyes claimed the 94-84 home win on December 10.

Ohio State has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 36) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 68) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 87) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 99) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 107) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes have a +242 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.2 points per game. They're putting up 83.7 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are allowing 59.5 per contest to rank 99th in college basketball.

