Monday's contest between the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (9-0) and No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCLA, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 18.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Buckeyes secured a 73-49 victory against Grand Valley State.

Ohio State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

How to Watch: Fox Sports 1 / Fubo

Ohio State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 75, Ohio State 74

Other Big Ten Predictions

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on December 10, the Buckeyes took down the Penn State Lady Lions, a top 50 team (No. 32) in our computer rankings, by a score of 94-84.

Ohio State has four wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 32) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 61) on November 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 85) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 100) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 109) on November 16

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes average 83.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 59.5 per outing (100th in college basketball). They have a +242 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.2 points per game.

