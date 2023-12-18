The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1) will attempt to build on a nine-game win streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (9-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The Bruins have also taken nine games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Ohio State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins' 92.7 points per game are 33.2 more points than the 59.5 the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

UCLA is 9-0 when it scores more than 59.5 points.

Ohio State has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 92.7 points.

The Buckeyes put up 23.3 more points per game (83.7) than the Bruins give up (60.4).

Ohio State is 9-1 when scoring more than 60.4 points.

UCLA is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 83.7 points.

The Buckeyes are making 47.1% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Bruins allow to opponents (33.7%).

The Bruins' 52.0 shooting percentage from the field is 13.4 higher than the Buckeyes have given up.

Ohio State Leaders

Jacy Sheldon: 16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

16.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 55.0 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Taylor Thierry: 13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

13.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 61.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Cotie McMahon: 15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

15.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 53.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Celeste Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

7.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 9.8 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio State Schedule