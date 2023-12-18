The Los Angeles Clippers (15-10), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Indiana Pacers (13-11). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSC.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Clippers matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSC

BSIN and BSSC Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clippers Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Clippers (-2.5) 240.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clippers (-3) 241 -144 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

Pacers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game with a +140 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 110 per contest (fifth in the league).

The Pacers' +32 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 127.4 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 126 per contest (29th in league).

The two teams average 243 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 236 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Los Angeles has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Indiana has covered 13 times in 24 chances against the spread this year.

Pacers and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +8000 +4000 - Clippers +1800 +900 -

