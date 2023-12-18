The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (11-8). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSC.

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSSC

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton posts 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Bruce Brown averages 12.7 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

Buddy Hield posts 13.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 13.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Clippers Players to Watch

Paul George puts up 23.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.8% of his shots from the field and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per game.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 11.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is sinking 62.7% of his shots from the field (sixth in league).

James Harden gets the Clippers 15.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while averaging 1.6 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pacers vs. Clippers Stat Comparison

Pacers Clippers 128.4 Points Avg. 112.9 125.2 Points Allowed Avg. 109.7 50.9% Field Goal % 46.9% 38.8% Three Point % 36.3%

