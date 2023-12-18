See the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (13-11), which currently has three players listed (including Tyrese Haliburton), as the Pacers ready for their matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers (15-10) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Pacers suffered a 127-109 loss to the Timberwolves. Bruce Brown's team-leading 17 points paced the Pacers in the losing effort.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10.0 5.5 0.9 Tyrese Haliburton PG Questionable Knee 25.7 4.0 11.8 Andrew Nembhard SG Out Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate: Out (Hip), Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Nah'Shon Hyland: Out (Knee)

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSSC

