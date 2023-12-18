Kawhi Leonard and Tyrese Haliburton are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSC

BSIN and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: +106) 12.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Monday's prop bet for Haliburton is 26.5 points, 0.8 more than his season average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 lower than Monday's over/under (12.5).

Haliburton has connected on 3.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Bruce Brown Props

PTS 12.5 (Over: -115)

The 12.3 points Bruce Brown has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (12.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -118) 6.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 27.5-point total set for Leonard on Monday is 3.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged 3.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

Leonard has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Paul George Props

PTS 12.5 (Over: -115)

The 24.5-point over/under for Paul George on Monday is 1.8 higher than his season scoring average (22.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.8 is 0.3 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

George has collected 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Monday's prop bet (4.5).

He drains 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

