The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-0) face the Wright State Raiders (5-3) at 10:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Wright State vs. West Virginia Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

10:00 AM ET

Wright State Players to Watch

Jordan Harrison: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK JJ Quinerly: 17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Lauren Fields: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tavy Diggs: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

West Virginia Players to Watch

