Monday's game features the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) and the Wright State Raiders (6-4) clashing at WVU Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-57 victory for heavily favored West Virginia according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 AM ET on December 18.

The Raiders lost their last outing 69-48 against Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Wright State vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

Wright State vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 80, Wright State 57

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

Against the Marshall Thundering Herd on November 27, the Raiders captured their signature win of the season, an 89-78 home victory.

The Mountaineers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 146) on November 27

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 285) on November 18

81-67 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 293) on December 9

79-67 at home over IUPUI (No. 318) on November 30

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.5 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

12.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.3 PTS, 49.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

11.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.8 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 44.1 3PT% (15-for-34)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game, with a +27 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.7 points per game (106th in college basketball) and give up 69.0 per outing (272nd in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Raiders are averaging 15.3 more points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (62.5).

In 2023-24 Wright State is giving up 10.0 fewer points per game at home (65.0) than away (75.0).

