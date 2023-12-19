Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Allen County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allen County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shawnee High School - Lima at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lima Central Catholic School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Allen East High School at Wapakoneta High School