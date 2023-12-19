Tuesday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Buffalo Sabres (13-16-3, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-5, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Columbus has played 19 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Sabres are 4-3 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in 28 games this season, with nine upset wins (32.1%).

Buffalo is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Columbus is 6-12 when it is the underdog by +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 5-5-0 6.5 2.60 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.60 3.20 2 7.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 7-3-0 6.5 3.40 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.40 3.60 7 29.2% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

