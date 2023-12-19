The Buffalo Sabres (13-16-3) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-17-5) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Sabres are coming off a 2-0 defeat to the Arizona Coyotes, while the Blue Jackets fell to the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in their last game.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Sabres (-185) Blue Jackets (+150) 6.5 Sabres (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 28 times, and won nine, or 32.1%, of those games.

Columbus has entered 16 games this season as an underdog by +150 or more and is 5-11 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus has played 19 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Sabres Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Rankings

Sabres Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 90 (21st) Goals 96 (12th) 104 (25th) Goals Allowed 116 (31st) 12 (27th) Power Play Goals 14 (25th) 19 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (6th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets went 4-5-1 over its past 10 games, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread during that span.

Seven of Columbus' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents averaged 0.7 more goals than their season game score average of 7.9 goals.

The Blue Jackets' 96 total goals (three per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have given up 3.6 goals per game, 116 total, which ranks 31st among NHL teams.

They have a -20 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.

