Sportsbooks have listed player props for Casey Mittelstadt, Zachary Werenski and others when the Buffalo Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Werenski has scored one goal (0.0 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with 23 total points (0.8 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 1 1 4

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Kirill Marchenko has helped lead the offense for Columbus this season with 10 goals and eight assists.

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Dec. 16 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Dec. 8 1 1 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Buffalo's most productive offensive players this season is Mittelstadt, who has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and plays an average of 19:03 per game.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 2 1 3 2 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Rasmus Dahlin is another of Buffalo's offensive options, contributing 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) to the team.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 1 1 2 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 9 0 0 0 5

