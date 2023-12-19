Tuesday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (4-6) at 11:00 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-66 victory, as our model heavily favors Bowling Green.

There is no line set for the game.

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 82, Hampton 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Hampton

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-16.0)

Bowling Green (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Bowling Green's record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Hampton's is 2-5-0. Both the Falcons and the Pirates are 3-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons average 73.4 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (60th in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Bowling Green ranks 76th in the country at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 35.7 its opponents average.

Bowling Green makes 7 three-pointers per game (219th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 29.8% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Falcons rank 229th in college basketball by averaging 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 44th in college basketball, allowing 83.2 points per 100 possessions.

Bowling Green forces 11.7 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11 (106th in college basketball action).

