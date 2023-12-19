The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bowling Green Stats Insights

This season, the Falcons have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.

Bowling Green has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.

The Falcons are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 59th.

The 73.4 points per game the Falcons average are the same as the Pirates allow.

Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Falcons played better at home last year, surrendering 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 away from home.

In home games, Bowling Green averaged 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.6). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule