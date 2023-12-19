The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

  • This season, the Falcons have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
  • Bowling Green has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Falcons are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 59th.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Falcons average are the same as the Pirates allow.
  • Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Falcons played better at home last year, surrendering 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 away from home.
  • In home games, Bowling Green averaged 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.6). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Indiana W 54-52 Screaming Eagles Arena
12/10/2023 Ohio Dominican W 97-49 Stroh Center
12/16/2023 UMKC W 79-69 Stroh Center
12/19/2023 Hampton - Stroh Center
12/22/2023 Siena Heights - Stroh Center
1/2/2024 Eastern Michigan - Stroh Center

