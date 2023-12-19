How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Hampton on TV or Live Stream - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) hope to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- This season, the Falcons have a 44.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
- Bowling Green has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Falcons are the 73rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 59th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Falcons average are the same as the Pirates allow.
- Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bowling Green put up 76.8 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Falcons played better at home last year, surrendering 74.1 points per game, compared to 83.3 away from home.
- In home games, Bowling Green averaged 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than in road games (7.6). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 54-52
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|W 97-49
|Stroh Center
|12/16/2023
|UMKC
|W 79-69
|Stroh Center
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|Siena Heights
|-
|Stroh Center
|1/2/2024
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Stroh Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.