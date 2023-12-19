Bowling Green vs. Hampton: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 19
The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Hampton matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bowling Green vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Hampton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-11.5)
|150.5
|-750
|+525
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-10.5)
|149.5
|-650
|+460
Bowling Green vs. Hampton Betting Trends
- Bowling Green has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Falcons' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
- Hampton has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this year.
