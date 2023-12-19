The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bowling Green vs. Hampton matchup.

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline Hampton Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-11.5) 150.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-10.5) 149.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Betting Trends

Bowling Green has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Falcons' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

Hampton has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.