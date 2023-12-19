Bowling Green vs. Hampton December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (5-3) will meet the Hampton Pirates (3-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Hampton Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Bowling Green Games
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 8.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 9.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hampton Players to Watch
Bowling Green vs. Hampton Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Hampton AVG
|Hampton Rank
|274th
|69.8
|Points Scored
|82.5
|47th
|107th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|76.9
|296th
|132nd
|34.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|171st
|241st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.5
|153rd
|241st
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.8
|146th
|292nd
|11.4
|Assists
|14.5
|117th
|155th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|14.8
|341st
