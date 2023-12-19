The Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Hampton Pirates (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Stroh Center as big, 11.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bowling Green -11.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green Betting Records & Stats

Bowling Green's games have gone over 150.5 points two times this season (in seven outings).

Bowling Green's contests this year have an average point total of 139.2, 11.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Falcons are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.

The Falcons have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for Bowling Green.

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bowling Green 2 28.6% 73.4 156.5 65.8 141.4 145.9 Hampton 5 71.4% 83.1 156.5 75.6 141.4 153.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Bowling Green Insights & Trends

The 73.4 points per game the Falcons score are the same as the Pirates allow.

Bowling Green has a 3-0 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bowling Green 4-3-0 0-0 3-4-0 Hampton 2-5-0 0-2 3-4-0

Bowling Green vs. Hampton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bowling Green Hampton 7-9 Home Record 7-6 4-11 Away Record 1-13 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.