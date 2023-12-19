Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Butler County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

New Miami at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Talawanda High School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

William Henry Harrison High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota East High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hamilton High School at Middletown