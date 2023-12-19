Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Butler County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Miami at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talawanda High School at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Henry Harrison High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota East High School at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Middletown
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Middletown, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.