Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Clermont County, Ohio is happening today, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Massie School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Felicity-Franklin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Felicity, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Richmond at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James N Gamble at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
