Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Clinton County, Ohio. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton Massie School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Clinton at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ripley, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
