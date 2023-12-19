Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Darke County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mississinawa Valley at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: New Paris, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
