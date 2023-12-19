Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Delaware County Today - December 19
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Delaware County, Ohio today, we've got the information here.
Delaware County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Olentangy Liberty High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Newark, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
