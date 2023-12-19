Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westerville North High School at Westerville South High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Westerville, OH
  • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield Christian Academy at The Wellington School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Columbus, OH
  • Conference: Mid-State League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Sunbury, OH
  • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Licking Heights High School at Westerville Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Westerville, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Dublin Scioto High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Dublin, OH
  • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Watterson at Lancaster High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
  • Location: Lancaster, OH
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.