Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westerville North High School at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield Christian Academy at The Wellington School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Columbus, OH

Columbus, OH Conference: Mid-State League

Mid-State League How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Heights High School at Big Walnut

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Sunbury, OH

Sunbury, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Licking Heights High School at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Dublin Scioto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Watterson at Lancaster High School