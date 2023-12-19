Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William Henry Harrison High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monroe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reading High School at Blanchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Blanchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakota West High School at Oak Hills
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miami Valley Christian Academy at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James N Gamble at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cincinnati College Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Colerain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
