If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

William Henry Harrison High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Monroe, OH

Monroe, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Reading High School at Blanchester High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Blanchester, OH

Blanchester, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Oak Hills

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Valley Christian Academy at Fayetteville-Perry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fayetteville, OH

Fayetteville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

James N Gamble at Williamsburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Williamsburg, OH

Williamsburg, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cincinnati College Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Colerain High School