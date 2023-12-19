Johnny Gaudreau will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres play on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Gaudreau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSOH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 19:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -16).

Gaudreau has a goal in five games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gaudreau has a point in 13 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

Gaudreau has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Gaudreau's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 104 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 32 Games 3 17 Points 2 5 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

