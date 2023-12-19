If you live in Medina County, Ohio and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Medina County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Normandy at Buckeye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

First Baptist Christian School at Medina Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadsworth at North Royalton High School