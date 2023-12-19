Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Miami County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piqua at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradford at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Newton Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy Christian at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
