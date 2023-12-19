The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) play the Wright State Raiders (3-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Calvin: 21.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

21.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Noel: 12.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK AJ Braun: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Huibregste: 6.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wright State Players to Watch

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 63rd 81.4 Points Scored 71.7 247th 340th 80.9 Points Allowed 66.6 83rd 284th 30.6 Rebounds 31 270th 144th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 6.9 326th 264th 6.4 3pt Made 8.7 80th 233rd 12.5 Assists 15.1 88th 198th 12.1 Turnovers 12.9 254th

