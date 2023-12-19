The Wright State Raiders (4-6) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -10.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Each Miami (OH) game this season has finished with a combined score under 158.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami (OH)'s outings this season is 139.6, 18.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami (OH) is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Miami (OH) has been an underdog in four games this season and has come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

This season, the RedHawks have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has an 18.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 6 66.7% 81.6 151.3 80 149.9 156.9 Miami (OH) 0 0% 69.7 151.3 69.9 149.9 141

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The RedHawks' 69.7 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 80 the Raiders allow to opponents.

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-5-0 1-0 6-3-0 Miami (OH) 4-4-0 2-2 4-4-0

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Miami (OH) 9-6 Home Record 9-9 7-8 Away Record 3-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

