The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) go up against the Wright State Raiders (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Wright State (-10.5) 156.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wright State (-11.5) 157.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (OH) vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Miami (OH) is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Wright State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Raiders and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

