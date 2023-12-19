Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 19
We have high school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Springs High School at Miami Valley School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dayton, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Miami at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piqua at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springboro at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Clayton, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kettering Fairmont at Urbana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Urbana, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy Christian at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
