Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Yellow Springs High School at Miami Valley School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference

Metro Buckeye Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

New Miami at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Dayton, OH

Dayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Piqua at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Springboro at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixie High School at Arcanum High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Arcanum, OH

Arcanum, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Kettering Fairmont at Urbana High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Urbana, OH

Urbana, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy Christian at Northridge High School - Dayton