The NHL has five games on its Monday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mark Scheifele (Jets) +120 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Scheifele's stats: 11 goals in 29 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Crosby's stats: 17 goals in 29 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +135 to score

Penguins vs. Wild

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Guentzel's stats: 13 goals in 29 games

Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +155 to score

Wild vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Kaprizov's stats: 8 goals in 28 games

Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +155 to score

Jets vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Ehlers' stats: 10 goals in 29 games

Carter Verhaeghe (Panthers) +160 to score

Panthers vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Verhaeghe's stats: 15 goals in 30 games

Roope Hintz (Stars) +165 to score

Stars vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Hintz's stats: 10 goals in 27 games

Jason Robertson (Stars) +165 to score

Stars vs. Kraken

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Robertson's stats: 9 goals in 29 games

Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers) +170 to score

Panthers vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Tkachuk's stats: 5 goals in 30 games

Sam Reinhart (Panthers) +175 to score

Panthers vs. Flames

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 18

Reinhart's stats: 17 goals in 30 games

