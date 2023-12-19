Top Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Players to Watch - December 19
Brandon Ingram is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (16-11) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (6-19) at Smoothie King Center.
How to Watch Pelicans vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Pelicans' Last Game
On Sunday, in their last game, the Pelicans defeated the Spurs 146-110. With 29 points, CJ McCollum was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|CJ McCollum
|29
|2
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Brandon Ingram
|26
|3
|4
|1
|1
|5
|Jose Alvarado
|16
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
Grizzlies' Last Game
On Monday, in their last game, the Grizzlies fell to the Thunder 116-97. With 19 points, Ziaire Williams was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ziaire Williams
|19
|7
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Desmond Bane
|17
|1
|5
|0
|1
|4
|Jacob Gilyard
|12
|1
|7
|1
|0
|4
Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 14.8 points, 10 boards and 2.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
- Ingram averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 50.2% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Zion Williamson averages 22.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 57.9% from the floor.
- Herbert Jones' numbers for the season are 11.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 49.2% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 6.5 points, 3.1 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Bane gives the Grizzlies 24.6 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. chips in with 21.4 points per game, plus 5.7 boards and 1.8 assists.
- Santi Aldama averages 12.1 points, 6.1 boards and 2.1 assists, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- The Grizzlies receive 8.4 points per game from David Roddy, plus 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists.
- Bismack Biyombo gives the Grizzlies 6.3 points, 7.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 1.2 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|MEM
|24.2
|4.8
|1.6
|1.1
|2.3
|1.9
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|NO
|17.3
|11.4
|2.3
|0.6
|1.2
|0.7
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|22.5
|4.1
|4.8
|1.0
|0.7
|3.2
|Brandon Ingram
|NO
|21.0
|4.1
|5.6
|0.7
|0.3
|1.3
|Santi Aldama
|MEM
|9.8
|6.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.8
|1.3
|Zion Williamson
|NO
|19.3
|5.3
|4.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
