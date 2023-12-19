Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Portage County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Portage County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Portage County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Revere High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Kent, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
