Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Preble County, Ohio, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Preble County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mississinawa Valley at National Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: New Paris, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.