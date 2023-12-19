Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ross County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Ross County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ross County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Logan High School at Chillicothe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.