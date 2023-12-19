Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Shelby County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Loramie High School at St. Henry

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: St. Henry, OH

St. Henry, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Lehman Catholic High School