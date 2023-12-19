Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stark County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Stark County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Stark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Perry High School - Massillon at Canton McKinley High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Canton, OH
- Conference: Federal League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Center Christian at Dalton Local
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dalton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Canton at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lore City, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
