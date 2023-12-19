Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Trumbull County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

LaBrae High School at Newton Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Newton Falls, OH

Newton Falls, OH Conference: All-American Conference

All-American Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty at Newton Falls High School