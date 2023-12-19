Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Warren County, Ohio today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Talawanda High School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

7:15 PM ET on December 19 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Springboro at Northmont High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Clayton, OH

Clayton, OH Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference

Greater Western Ohio Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Colerain High School