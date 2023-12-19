Tuesday's game that pits the Wright State Raiders (4-6) versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Wright State University Nutter Center has a projected final score of 81-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wright State, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 81, Miami (OH) 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-9.2)

Wright State (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.5

Wright State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, and Miami (OH)'s is 4-4-0. A total of six out of the Raiders' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the RedHawks' games have gone over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders have a +16 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 81.6 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are giving up 80 per outing to rank 341st in college basketball.

Wright State wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 35.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 237th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.5 per outing.

Wright State hits 6 three-pointers per game (304th in college basketball) at a 35.1% rate (112th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 per outing its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

The Raiders average 101 points per 100 possessions on offense (71st in college basketball), and give up 99 points per 100 possessions (334th in college basketball).

Wright State has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (215th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.7 (215th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.