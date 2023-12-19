Wright State vs. Miami (OH) December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Wright State Raiders (3-5) face the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden: 14.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Calvin: 21.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 12.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- AJ Braun: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 6.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison
|Wright State Rank
|Wright State AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|63rd
|81.4
|Points Scored
|71.7
|247th
|340th
|80.9
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|83rd
|284th
|30.6
|Rebounds
|31.0
|270th
|144th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|326th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|8.7
|80th
|233rd
|12.5
|Assists
|15.1
|88th
|198th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|12.9
|254th
