The Wright State Raiders (4-6) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 158.5.

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wright State -10.5 158.5

Wright State Betting Records & Stats

Wright State's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 158.5 points six times.

Wright State's outings this year have an average point total of 161.6, 3.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Wright State has been favored four times and won two of those games.

The Raiders have played as a favorite of -650 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for Wright State.

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wright State 6 66.7% 81.6 151.3 80.0 149.9 156.9 Miami (OH) 0 0% 69.7 151.3 69.9 149.9 141.0

Additional Wright State Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up 81.6 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 69.9 the RedHawks allow.

When Wright State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wright State 4-5-0 1-0 6-3-0 Miami (OH) 4-4-0 2-2 4-4-0

Wright State vs. Miami (OH) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wright State Miami (OH) 9-6 Home Record 9-9 7-8 Away Record 3-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 75.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.