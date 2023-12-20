The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) aim to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on December 20, 2023.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

In games Cleveland shoots better than 48.4% from the field, it is 10-3 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at fourth.

The Cavaliers put up 7.5 fewer points per game (112) than the Jazz give up (119.5).

Cleveland has a 6-2 record when putting up more than 119.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are averaging 112.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.5 points per contest.

In home games, Cleveland is surrendering 1.2 more points per game (112.5) than on the road (111.3).

In home games, the Cavaliers are draining 0.1 more three-pointers per game (11.9) than in road games (11.8). However, they own a lower three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to away from home (35.2%).

Cavaliers Injuries