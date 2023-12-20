Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 20
Wednesday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-1) and Cleveland State Vikings (9-2) going head to head at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 68-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Miss, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 4:30 PM ET on December 20.
The Vikings' most recent game was a 104-75 loss to Iowa on Saturday.
Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
Cleveland State vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Cleveland State 66
Other Horizon Predictions
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors at home on November 22 by a score of 62-57.
- Cleveland State has eight wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the nation.
Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 176) on November 22
- 74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 215) on November 12
- 82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 230) on November 25
- 87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 248) on December 6
- 71-62 at home over Akron (No. 249) on December 10
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.0 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)
- Sara Guerreiro: 6.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.9 FG%
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings put up 79.3 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 64.2 per outing (191st in college basketball). They have a +166 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 15.1 points per game.
