Wednesday's contest that pits the Dayton Flyers (8-2) versus the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) at UD Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Dayton, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no line set.

Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Dayton vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 75, Oakland 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-9.6)

Dayton (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Dayton has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Oakland is 9-3-0. The Flyers are 5-4-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 7-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers average 72.4 points per game (248th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per outing (51st in college basketball). They have a +73 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Dayton grabs 32.7 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball) compared to the 32.8 of its opponents.

Dayton connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (6.9). It is shooting 40.1% from deep (ninth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34%.

The Flyers score 100.6 points per 100 possessions (84th in college basketball), while giving up 90.4 points per 100 possessions (214th in college basketball).

Dayton loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 11 (111th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.7.

