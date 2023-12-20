The Dayton Flyers (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

Dayton is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Flyers are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 293rd.

The Flyers average only 0.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.1).

Dayton is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged away from home (64.5).

At home, the Flyers gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (58.9) than when playing on the road (63.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, Dayton fared better in home games last year, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule