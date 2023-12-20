How to Watch Dayton vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (8-2) hope to continue a five-game winning run when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UD Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Dayton vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Dayton is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Flyers are the 320th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 293rd.
- The Flyers average only 0.3 more points per game (72.4) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (72.1).
- Dayton is 5-0 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton put up 73.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged away from home (64.5).
- At home, the Flyers gave up 4.3 fewer points per game (58.9) than when playing on the road (63.2).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Dayton fared better in home games last year, draining 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Grambling
|W 76-46
|UD Arena
|12/9/2023
|Troy
|W 82-70
|UD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|-
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
